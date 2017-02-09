Deputies: Woman calls 9-1-1, found dead in home

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a home.

According to deputies, a call came in around 4:45 p.m. from an unidentified female who reported that her husband was out of control. The call was disconnected and return calls were unsuccessful.

Deputies responded to the location in the Wood Creek North subdivision and observed a 68-year-old man in the yard armed with a firearm. The man was disarmed and told deputies that his wife was in the home.

A woman was found dead inside the home. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.