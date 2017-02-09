Baylor Men’s Tennis Welcomes Purdue For Friday Showdown - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Men's Tennis Welcomes Purdue For Friday Showdown

WACO, TX

The 13th-ranked Baylor men's tennis team will take on Purdue Friday at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The first 200 fans in attendance will receive a free Baylor tennis t-shirt. The match is also one of four in which fans must attend to be entered for a premium prize at the end of the season.

The Bears are 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in home contests, but are playing in Waco for the first time since their season-opening doubleheader sweeps of Incarnate Word and Grand Canyon on Jan. 21. Baylor is coming off a 4-0 victory against then-No. 20 Texas A&M Houston on Sunday. The Bears have shutout four of their six opponents on the season.

In the latest Oracle/ITA Rankings, the Bears have a pair of ranked singles players in No. 54 Juan Benitez and No. 57 Max Tchoutakian. In doubles, the lone ranked doubles tandem is Johannes Schretter and Will Little at No. 41.

Purdue is 6-3 and 0-2 on the road in 2017. The Boilermakers have a pair of ranked players in No. 93 Gergely Madarasz and No. 111 Benjamin Ugarte. Madarasz also teams with Ricky Medinilla to be the country’s 11th-ranked doubles tandem.

Purdue is led by eighth-year head coach, and former Baylor player and coach, Pawel Gajdzik. During his time as a Baylor player, Gajdzik was named the conference's Newcomer of the Year while leading the team to its first NCAA tournament appearance.

Baylor is 5-0 all-time against Purdue, playing the Boilermakers once every season from 2011-2015.

Following the match against Purdue, BU will travel to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Charlottesville, Va., Feb. 17-20.

