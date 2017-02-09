Report: Former Baylor president being considered for White House administration job

Former Baylor University president Ken Starr is reportedly a frontrunner for a White House administration job.

The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that Starr is being considered to lead the Office of International Religious Freedom in the Trump administration.

Starr parted ways with the university after a sexual assault scandal at the university involving the football program.

In a Foreign Policy magazine report, the job in the State Department promotes freedom of religion, as well as monitoring religious persecutions globally.

