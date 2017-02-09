Three taken to hospital after high speed pursuit

Three were taken to the hospital after a high speed pursuit through Killeen and Harker Heights.

According to Killeen police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop near Veteran's Memorial Blvd. and 28th Street at 11:02 a.m.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was occupied by two men and one woman.

The driver refused to stop and a chase began. At the Nola Ruth exit, the driver drove off the exit and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover several times.

The woman was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White and is in stable condition. The men were taken to Metroplex Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating the crash and the stolen vehicle.

