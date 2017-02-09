Man arrested after child exploitation investigation - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A man was arrested after a child exploitation investigation. 

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, investigators received sexually explicit pictures and scheduled a meeting time with Billy Dawaine Murphy, 35. 

Deputies arrested Murphy and charged with third degree felony online solicitation of a minor. He was held on a $25,000 bond in Hamilton County Jail and was released. 

