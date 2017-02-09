Killeen names principals for new elementary, middle schools

Two new campuses are opening in Killeen for the 2017-2018 school year.

Alice W. Douse Elementary School will be located in the Cosper Ridge Estates. Roy J. Smith Middle School will be located just north of Haynes Elementary School.

Along with the approval from the Board of Trustees, the district also announced the principals of the schools.

Chad Wolf, former principal of Smith Middle School in Fort Hood, will open the Roy J. Smith Middle School. Wolf has had 20 years of experience with KISD.

Pamela Disher, the current principal at Duncan Elementary School, will serve as the new principal of Alice W. Douse Elementary. Disher has also served over 20 years of experience in education.

