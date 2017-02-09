Police looking for suspects who robbed man of wallet, lunch box

College Station Police said two men robbed a man in the parking lot of Shop and Go Foodmart on 1500 Holleman Dr.

The victim said displayed a rifle during the robbery. The suspects left with the victim's lunch box and wallet.

Police said the victim was not injured during the robbery.

This case is still being investigated has been turned over to the criminal investigation division. Anyone with information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

