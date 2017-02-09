Smoke forces local school to close

Students at Spring Valley Elementary School have the day off due to smoke.

Around 7:15 Thursday morning, staff arrived at the school only to find smoke throughout the building.

School was originally scheduled as a half-day, but Midway ISD spokesperson Traci Marlin said the decision was made to cancel classes for the day.

Parents received text messages saying they were welcome to drop kids off to staff at the playground, but shortly after another message was sent out saying "We are not going to be able to re-enter the building in the near future."

The message went on to say staff would watch over the kids until parents could return to pick them up.

Mark Manes who had dropped off his third grader when the school opened at 7:15 a.m. said he received messages and calls notifying to pick up his child.

"[It was] shock. At least it was just smoke and they didn't say fire so that was a good thing. I just dropped him off when the school opened so I assumed there weren't a lot of kids at the time," Manes said.

According to Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas, an electrical surge protector in a classroom smoldered there on site. He said there is very minimum damage to the school.

He said the school has had issues from time to time because of weather related issued with HVAC systems.

"It's not out of the ordinary. We are certainly thankful for our first responders to be here as quickly as they can to get those things corrected," Kazanas said.

Staff members, which had a development day, are expected to have that training at the administration building.

