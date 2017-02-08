Baylor Soccer Inks Four Players for 2017 Roster

Baylor soccer signed center-mid Sarah Bevington (Arvada, Colorado), forward Zi Browne (Spring, Texas), forward/midfielder Katie Cameron (San Diego, California) and center-mid Ally Henderson (Wichita, Kansas), head coach Paul Jobson announced Wednesday.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the 2017 signing class,” said Jobson. “The four that are signing today, along with the two that enrolled in January, will continue to push our program as we compete to raise the bar for Baylor soccer. Each of these players possess the moral character, high academic achievement and competitive mentality we foster here at Baylor, and I fully expect each of them to come in and help us compete for championships.”

The quartet will join BU’s trio of newcomers that are already on campus in San Diego State sophomore transfer F Camryn Wendlandt and November signees D/MF Emily Bunnell and GK Jen Wandt. Profiles for each signee are below.

SARAH BEVINGTON | CM | 6-0 | FR | REAL COLORADO | RALSTON VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL | ARVADA, CO

High School: Played for Real Colorado Soccer Club from 2012-17 … Team qualified for nationals in 2015 and was ECNL regional qualifier in 2013-16 … TopDrawerSoccer.com top 100 recruit … Two-time Nike ID2 selection … 2016 Regional PDP choice … U.S. Club Soccer training center selection … RVHS Athlete of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year in 2015 and 2016 … First RVHS student-athlete to ever earn 16 athletic letters (four-year letterwinner in soccer, basketball, cross country and track) … Three-time all-conference selection in soccer … Academic all-state choice … Team captain under coach Kamee Morwood … Three-time all-conference choice in basketball … Three-time Jeffco League champion … Team captain under coach Jeff Gomer … Academic all-state selection … Two-time all-conference selection in cross country … Two-time state qualifier … Two-time Jeffco League champion under coach Jeff Gomer … Academic all-state choice … Two-time all-conference selection in track … 800m, 4x800 and 4x400 state qualifier … Jeffco League champion under coach Jeff Gomer … Academic all-state selection.

Personal: Born Oct. 25, 1998 … Daughter of Robert and Anne Bevington … Uncle Dan Ralph played in NFL for St. Louis Cardinals … Four-year honor roll student at RVHS … Intends to be pre-med major.

ZI BROWNE | F | 5-4 | FR | CHALLENGE SC | KLEIN HIGH SCHOOL | SPRING, TX

High School: Played for Challenge SC from 2012-17 under coach Chris Maravalli … Team’s top scorer in 2015 (12 goals and three assists) and 2016 (16 goals and four assists) … Scored three goals and four assists in 2014 … Had four goals and four assists in 2013 … USSF training invitee in 2012 and 2013 … IMG top 150 player … Three-year letterwinner at KHS for coach Adrian Ramirez … Two-time first-team all-district choice … Academic all-district selection … Scored 16 goals and eight assists in 2016 … Had 26 goals and 14 assists in 2015 … Scored 16 goals and eight assists in 2014.

Personal: Born Jan. 21, 1999 … Daughter of Calvin and Karla Browne … Related to Franz Carr, former English professional soccer player for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Ashton Villa … National Honor Society member … Earned President’s Academic Excellence Award … Intends to major in business.

KATIE CAMERON | F/MF | 5-1 | FR | SAN DIEGO SURF SOCCER CLUB | CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL | SAN DIEGO, CA

High School: Played for San Diego Surf Soccer Club from 2008-17 under coach Jeff Praino-Miller … Team captain and leading goal scorer … Scored 25 goals and 15 assists in 2016 … Three-year letterwinner for coach Dawn Lee at CCHS … 2016 Western League champions, CIF finalists and CIF SOCAL D2 champions … San Diego Union Tribune all-academic team … Scored two goals and one assist in 2015 … Scored eight goals and two assists in 2014.

Personal: Born Nov. 17, 1999 … Daughter of Charles and Julie Cameron … National Society of High School Scholars member … Honor roll student at CCHS … Intends to major in nursing.

ALLY HENDERSON | CM | 5-7 | FR | TSC HURRICANES | TRINITY ACADEMY | WICHITA, KS

High School: Played for FC Wichita in 2010-17 under coach Ernesto Alcantara … Played with TSC Hurricanes in ECNL in 2015-17 under coach Kerry Shupert … Three-year letterwinner at Trinity Academy High School for coach Mark Brooks … First-team all-state in 2015-16 … 2016 4A Player of the Year … 2016 all-metro team … Scored 33 goal with 16 assists as junior in 2016 for state runner-up team … Had 16 goals and two assists as sophomore on regional championship team … 2014 second-team all-state … Scored 15 goals and nine assists as freshman for state championship team … Lettered in basketball twice … Lettered in golf twice and finished 21st in state championship individually in 2014.

Personal: Born Dec. 4, 1998 … Daughter of Zack and Kiley Henderson … National Honor Society member … Plans to major in health science.