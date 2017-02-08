Highlanders’ Gurley named conference Player of the Week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlanders’ Gurley named conference Player of the Week

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

McLennan basketball guard Isaiah Gurley has been selected as the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4. The sophomore from Brooklyn, New York scored 39 points in the Highlanders’ two victories including a double-double, 18 points and 10 rebounds, against Southwestern Christian. This is Gurley’s third conference accolade of the season and the 11th for the Highlanders.
 
The third-ranked Highlanders host Ranger tonight. Women’s action begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

  • Aggies Claim Series Opener at Ole Miss, 12-5

    Aggies Claim Series Opener at Ole Miss, 12-5

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:52:00 GMT

    The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies pounded out 14 hits, including three doubles and three home runs, to topple the Ole Miss Rebels, 12-5, in the series opener Friday evening at Swayze Field.

    More >>

    The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies pounded out 14 hits, including three doubles and three home runs, to topple the Ole Miss Rebels, 12-5, in the series opener Friday evening at Swayze Field.

    More >>

  • Baylor Track & Field Begins Big 12 Outdoor Championship Run

    Baylor Track & Field Begins Big 12 Outdoor Championship Run

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:50:21 GMT

    On the first day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship, the Baylor track and field team had four athletes score points at Rock Chalk Park Friday.

    More >>

    On the first day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship, the Baylor track and field team had four athletes score points at Rock Chalk Park Friday.

    More >>

  • No. 12 Baylor Softball Splits Day One of Big 12 Tournament

    No. 12 Baylor Softball Splits Day One of Big 12 Tournament

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:48:32 GMT

    No. 12/16 Baylor softball (42-12) fell 2-1 to the No. 3 seed, Oklahoma State, bouncing back with a 4-0 win over No. 5 Iowa State on Friday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium. 

    More >>

    No. 12/16 Baylor softball (42-12) fell 2-1 to the No. 3 seed, Oklahoma State, bouncing back with a 4-0 win over No. 5 Iowa State on Friday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly