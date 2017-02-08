Alexis Jones Named to Naismith Top 30 List

Redshirt senior Alexis Jones represents Baylor women’s basketball on the 2017 Naismith Top 30 list and remains in consideration for the 2017 Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year award. She is the only Big 12 Conference player included on the list.

The list of 30 will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists on March 2, 2017. Brittney Griner is the only Lady Bear to win the prestigious honor, receiving the Naismith Trophy in 2012 and 2013.

Jones is the offensive leader for Baylor, averaging 14.9 points per game and shooting a team-high 42.9 percent from three-point field goal range. She has played her way to three double-doubles, including her first career triple-double against No. 20/20 Oklahoma with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Irving, Texas, native is the only player to record a triple-double in the Big 12 this season and only the second player at Baylor to accomplish the feat all-time (Brittney Griner, 5 in points-rebounds-blocks categories).

Jones averages 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 43.8 percent from the floor and 73.7 percent from the free throw line. The 2016 WBCA and Associated Press honorable mention All-American has reached double figures in scoring 18 times, in rebounding three times and twice in assists so far this season.

In less than two complete seasons at Baylor, Jones is second all-time in career three-point field goal percentage (41.4), fourth in assist average (4.6) and eighth in three-point field goals made (124). She has set career-highs in six different categories this year, including points (30), rebounds (12), field goals made (11), field goal attempts (25), three-point field goals made (6) and three-point field goal attempts (13).

Jones was also named one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Nancy Lieberman Award and one of 19 players on the midseason watch list for the 2017 Dawn Staley Award this week. She is also in consideration for the 2017 Wooden Award and 2017 Wade Trophy.