Chief warns smoke from warehouse fire could be toxic

The four-alarm fire at G.A.P Roofing's warehouse is now contained, but it is still smoldering, and the smoke could be toxic.

Marty Dominguez is the chief of McGregor's volunteer fire department, and he said they and four other departments came together to try to put out the fire. However, the chief said a lack of resources forced them to only contain and monitor the blaze.

"As of right now, it is being contained, so we're just going to let it burn itself out," Dominguez said. "We really don't have the resources or the water supply to put it out."

The chief said they've been monitoring the remaining smoke and flames around-the-clock, but warns that people should not come up to the fire out of curiosity.

"Anytime you have smoke, it's toxic -- there's always something toxic in smoke," Dominguez said. "It just has asphalt and chemicals, and oil and petroleum based stuff, so basically you don't want to breath this stuff in constantly," he added.

The chief also said that the smoke and fumes are not deadly, but stressed that they could be toxic. He estimates that the building could continue to smolder for at least another day.

