Police: Teen lied about attempted kidnapping because he was late to school

Harker Heights police said that the teen who said he was almost kidnapped was lying because he was late to school.

Police said the teen initially said he was walking to Union Grove Middle School when a man drove up in a black vehicle,and the man asked if he wanted a ride to school. The teen said when he refused, the man got out of the vehicle and grabbed the teen, pushing him towards the vehicle.

Police said this was all false.

The case is being closed, and the conduct will be evaluated to determine if a chargeable offense was committed.

