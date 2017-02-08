Sheriff's office warns public of new phone scam

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new nationwide phone scam that has already affected one person in the area.

Police said the victim receives a phone call and the callers asks, “Can you hear me?”

It has been reported that the suspect will record the victim saying “yes” and attempt authorizing charges on a phone or utility account at the victim’s expense.

The sheriff's office added that it is never a good idea to confirm your telephone number or give personal information to callers.

