Sheriff's office warns public of new phone scam - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff's office warns public of new phone scam

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new nationwide phone scam that has already affected one person in the area.

Police said the victim receives a phone call and the callers asks, “Can you hear me?”

It has been reported that the suspect will record the victim saying “yes” and attempt authorizing charges on a phone or utility account at the victim’s expense.

The sheriff's office added that it is never a good idea to confirm your telephone number or give personal information to callers.  

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly