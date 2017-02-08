Man arrested for possessing child pornography

A man was arrested on two counts of possessing child pornography.

According to the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Kenneth Ray Ward, 54, was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography, a third degree felony.

The Child Exploitation Unit began investigating Ward after receiving a report that indicated that Ward was allegedly uploading child porn to a cloud storage account. After searching his home, CEU found images of child porn on Ward's tablet computer.

Ward could face 10 years in prison if convicted.

