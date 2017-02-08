U-Haul names CTX city a top moving destination of 2016

According to U-Haul's 2016 Migration Trends Report, Texas topped the chart as the #1 place people moved to last year.

Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul truck rentals entering a state versus leaving a state during a calendar year. Approximately 1.7 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions occur each year.

Arrivals outpaced departures 50.8 to 49.2 percent in Texas last year.

Austin was the top moved-to city in Texas with Granbury, McKinney, Richardson, Temple, New Braunfels, Dallas and College Station following suit.

2016 also brought a net gain of about 80 neighborhood dealers across the Lone Star State.

"It certainly is at the point to where it's starting to kind of get on people's radars," Charley Ayres, Vice President of Temple Economic Development Corporation, said.

And now that Temple is registering on those radars, Ayres asks…

"Why not Central Texas, and specifically, why not Temple, Texas because the community's invested so much in trying to make it a place where families are comfortable?" Ayres added.

One realtor we spoke with says 2016 was even a personal best for him all thanks to the influx of people moving to Temple.

"What others have heard about Texas in general and what's going on with the economy in the state, others have started looking at this area to see that there might be a better opportunity here," Chris Lockett, a realtor with Remax Temple-Belton, said.

