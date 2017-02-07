McLennan Highlanders up to No. 3 in NJCAA Poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan Highlanders up to No. 3 in NJCAA Poll

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team's dominating performances in last week's wins over Temple and Southwestern Christian have led to another jump in the NJCAA Division I Poll. The Highlanders are now ranked third with an overall record of 24-0 and 6-0 in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.
 
South Plains (Texas) continues to hold the top spot followed by Georgia Highlands in second. Hutchinson (Kansas) and Northwest Florida State round out the top 5. San Jacinto (sixth), Odessa (14th), Trinity Valley (18th) and Tyler (20th) are the only other Texas schools in the rankings. Angelina is receiving votes.
 
McLennan hosts Ranger Wednesday evening. Women’s action tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.
 

 

