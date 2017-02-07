Shankle Tabbed Big 12 Co-Player of the Week in Tennis

Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle is Big 12 Co-Player of the Week after guiding the Lady Bears to wins over Oregon and Washington in Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center last weekend. It is her first weekly conference honor of the season and the fourth of her career.

Shankle, who is ranked No. 7 nationally as an individual, made her spring debut with a 2-0 singles record playing at the No. 1 position for Baylor.

After seeing her squad fall behind 3-0 to Oregon on Saturday, Shankle swung the momentum with a three-set victory, 6-0, 2-6, 6-1, over Shweta Sangwan. The Lady Bears completed the comeback, winning the following three matches to secure the team result, 4-3.

Shankle recorded a win in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, against Stacey Fung to help Baylor survive a late push by Washington. The Lady Bears earned the team result, 4-3, which was decided by the finale match at No. 6 singles.

For the second time in the last three years and the fifth time overall under 15th-year head coach Joey Scrivano, Baylor is off to a 4-0 start in dual match play. Shankle (2-0) and senior Rhiann Newborn (4-0) are perfect on the young season in singles action.

The Lady Bears resume play on Saturday, Feb. 11, against Rice. First serve is set for 1 p.m. (CT) at Hurd Tennis Center. Cub Tennis, for children 11-years-old and under, will begin at noon.