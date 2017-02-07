Shankle Tabbed Big 12 Co-Player of the Week in Tennis - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Shankle Tabbed Big 12 Co-Player of the Week in Tennis

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle is Big 12 Co-Player of the Week after guiding the Lady Bears to wins over Oregon and Washington in Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center last weekend. It is her first weekly conference honor of the season and the fourth of her career.

Shankle, who is ranked No. 7 nationally as an individual, made her spring debut with a 2-0 singles record playing at the No. 1 position for Baylor.

After seeing her squad fall behind 3-0 to Oregon on Saturday, Shankle swung the momentum with a three-set victory, 6-0, 2-6, 6-1, over Shweta Sangwan. The Lady Bears completed the comeback, winning the following three matches to secure the team result, 4-3.

Shankle recorded a win in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, against Stacey Fung to help Baylor survive a late push by Washington. The Lady Bears earned the team result, 4-3, which was decided by the finale match at No. 6 singles.

For the second time in the last three years and the fifth time overall under 15th-year head coach Joey Scrivano, Baylor is off to a 4-0 start in dual match play. Shankle (2-0) and senior Rhiann Newborn (4-0) are perfect on the young season in singles action.

The Lady Bears resume play on Saturday, Feb. 11, against Rice. First serve is set for 1 p.m. (CT) at Hurd Tennis Center. Cub Tennis, for children 11-years-old and under, will begin at noon.

  • Glenn Moore and "The King and His Court"

    Glenn Moore and "The King and His Court"

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-12 04:11:39 GMT
    Baylor Lady Bears Head Coach, Glenn Moore has led the Softball Team to national prominence, but before this he was on the diamond himself. Moore spent nearly three seasons with the world famous, "The King and His Court", fastpitch softball entertainment group, the original four-man softball team. Moore joined the team after graduating college and spent nearly three seasons with them. The Team is softball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters. The King and His Court was Ameri...More >>
    Baylor Lady Bears Head Coach, Glenn Moore has led the Softball Team to national prominence, but before this he was on the diamond himself. Moore spent nearly three seasons with the world famous, "The King and His Court", fastpitch softball entertainment group, the original four-man softball team. Moore joined the team after graduating college and spent nearly three seasons with them. The Team is softball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters. The King and His Court was Ameri...More >>

  • Baylor Men’s Tennis Readies For NCAA Championship

    Baylor Men’s Tennis Readies For NCAA Championship

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-12 04:11:36 GMT

    For the 20th-consecutive year, the Baylor men’s tennis team will play in the NCAA Tennis Championships starting Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

    More >>

    For the 20th-consecutive year, the Baylor men’s tennis team will play in the NCAA Tennis Championships starting Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

    More >>

  • Shankle Collects CoSIDA Academic All-District Accolades

    Shankle Collects CoSIDA Academic All-District Accolades

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-12 04:05:05 GMT
    Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle earned 2016-17 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District recognition on Thursday afternoon for her excellence in the classroom. With the honor, Shankle is eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America distinction. Shankle, an accounting major at Baylor, has compiled a 3.98 cumulative grade point average in her career. She is a two-time academic All-Big 12 honoree in 2015 and 2016 and a seven-time Big 12 ...More >>
    Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle earned 2016-17 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District recognition on Thursday afternoon for her excellence in the classroom. With the honor, Shankle is eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America distinction. Shankle, an accounting major at Baylor, has compiled a 3.98 cumulative grade point average in her career. She is a two-time academic All-Big 12 honoree in 2015 and 2016 and a seven-time Big 12 ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly