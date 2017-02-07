Dawn Staley Award Midseason Watch List Includes Alexis Jones

Baylor women’s basketball senior Alexis Jones is one of 19 players included on the 2017 Dawn Staley Award Midseason Watch List, the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia announced Tuesday afternoon. She is the lone representative of the Big 12 Conference on the list.

Jones paces the Lady Bears offensively and is seventh in the conference, averaging 14.9 points per game, and is third in the Big 12, distributing 5.0 assists per game. The Irving, Texas, native leads Baylor with a 42.9 three-point field goal percentage.

Jones has compiled three double-doubles, including her first career triple-double against No. 20/20 Oklahoma (24 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists). The 5-9 guard is the only Big 12 player to post a triple-double this season and the first player to register a points-rebounds-assists triple-double in Baylor history and the sixth to post one overall. There have been 26 triple-doubles in the history of the conference.

Jones, who has reached double figures 18 times in scoring, three times in rebounding and twice in assists, averages 5.1 rebounds per game and is shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 73.7 percent from the free throw line.

Jones, a 2016 WBCA and Associated Press honorable mention All-American, is also in consideration for the Nancy Lieberman Award, Wooden Award, Wade Trophy and Naismith Trophy. She has been selected Naismith Trophy Player of the Week once and Big 12 Player of the Week twice so far this season.

The Dawn Staley Award is given to the most outstanding collegiate guard in the country, who exemplifies the skills that Staley possessed during her career (ball handling, scoring, her ability to distribute the basketball and her will to win). Odyssey Sims is the only Lady Bear to receive the award, earning the honor in 2014.

The Dawn Staley Award will be announced during the 2017 Final Four weekend with the award ceremony held in April at the Union League of Philadelphia.