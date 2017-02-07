Army officials investigating death of Fort Hood soldier

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the death of Fort Hood soldier Steven Hines.

Hines body was discovered Sunday about 50 yards behind building 2201 on Fort Hood.

The CID said they do not suspect foul play, but have no completely ruled it out while they conduct a complete and thorough death investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our agents,” said Maj. Gen. Mark S. Inch, the provost marshal general of the Army and commanding general of CID. “The Criminal Investigation Command is a very small and close knit organization. Losing one of our own deeply affects us all. We will do everything in our power to support the Hines family during this very difficult time.”

Hines joined the Army in July 2007. He was assigned to the 11th BP Bn (CID) in Fort Hood.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (2), Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal (3), National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal (2), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon (2) and the Army Driver Badge.

