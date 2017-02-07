Sheriff's office looking for suspect who stole, destroyed vehicle

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect after a stolen vehicle was found on fire in early January.

Police said that the victim was duck hunting when he reported that his tank 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen from Rivers Bend Park’s parking lot on Jan. 4 in Killeen.

Police said they found the truck on fire the following day at 1041 River Bend Park Rd. The truck was identified by investigators with the Combined Auto Theft Task Force/Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division.

Police said that they discovered credit cards left in the vehicle were used at the Buc-ees store the day of the theft after investigating.

If you have information that may assist in identifying the man in the photos please call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Auto Theft at 254-933-5441 or the Bell County Fire Marshalls Office at 254-933-5589

