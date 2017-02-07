Firefighters responding to 4-alarm fire in McGregor, building total loss

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor.More >>
The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor.More >>
Sixty-five years ago, on May 11th, 1953, a powerful F-5 tornado hit downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people.More >>
Sixty-five years ago, on May 11th, 1953, a powerful F-5 tornado hit downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone, Leon, McLennan, Milam, Navarro, and Robertson counties until 11 p.m. Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone, Leon, McLennan, Milam, Navarro, and Robertson counties until 11 p.m. Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.More >>