This Week in McLennan Athletics

WACO, TX (KXXV) -
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Highlassies Softball vs. Trinity Valley, 1 p.m. doubleheader in Athens
Highlassies Basketball vs. Ranger, 5:30 p.m. at The Highlands
Highlanders Basketball vs. Ranger,7:30 p.m. at The Highlands
Friday, Feb. 10
Highlanders Baseball vs. Baton Rouge, 12:30 p.m. at Constellation Field in Houston, Texas
Highlanders Baseball vs. Midland, 7:30 p.m. at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas
Saturday, Feb. 11
Highlassies Softball vs. Kilgore, 1 p.m. doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark
Highlanders Baseball vs. Alvin, 12:30 p.m. at San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas
Highlassies Basketball vs. Weatherford, 2 p.m. in Weatherford
Highlanders Basketball vs. Weatherford, 4 p.m. in Weatherford
Highlanders Baseball vs. Northwest Florida State, 7:30 p.m. at Constellation Field in Houston, Texas