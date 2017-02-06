This Week in McLennan Athletics

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Highlassies Softball vs. Trinity Valley, 1 p.m. doubleheader in Athens

Highlassies Basketball vs. Ranger, 5:30 p.m. at The Highlands

Highlanders Basketball vs. Ranger,7:30 p.m. at The Highlands

Friday, Feb. 10

Highlanders Baseball vs. Baton Rouge, 12:30 p.m. at Constellation Field in Houston, Texas

Highlanders Baseball vs. Midland, 7:30 p.m. at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas

Saturday, Feb. 11

Highlassies Softball vs. Kilgore, 1 p.m. doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark

Highlanders Baseball vs. Alvin, 12:30 p.m. at San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas

Highlassies Basketball vs. Weatherford, 2 p.m. in Weatherford

Highlanders Basketball vs. Weatherford, 4 p.m. in Weatherford

Highlanders Baseball vs. Northwest Florida State, 7:30 p.m. at Constellation Field in Houston, Texas