Killeen ministry celebrates Super Bowl LI

Central Texans were a part of history Sunday with Tom Brady's 5th Super Bowl win and the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime.

Men over at Grace Christian Center in Killeen not only enjoyed football today, but enjoyed plenty of food and fun!

For the third year in a row, As- ONE Men's Ministry spent the day celebrating in front of two giant screens and participated in trivia, contests and prizes.

The men say they enjoy getting together for events like this and already can't wait for next year.

