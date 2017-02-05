Baylor Women's Tennis Prevails Against Washington

The Baylor women’s tennis team earned a hard-fought victory against Washington, 4-3, to remain undefeated in the dual-match season on Sunday inside Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The 4-0 Lady Bears quickly earned the doubles point with freshmen Jessica Hinojosa and Angelina Shakhraichuk recording the first victory over Kenadi Hence and Alexis Prokopuik, 6-4. Junior Theresa Van Zyl and senior Rhiann Newborn followed with a 7-5 win over Nour Abbes and Katarina Kopcalic.

Baylor continued their win streak into singles play, as Newborn played her way to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Miki Kobayashi. No. 7-ranked senior Blair Shankle extended Baylor’s advantage to 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Stacey Fung.

The Huskies fought back from there, recording wins at No. 5, No. 4 and No. 2 singles to knot the score three all.

For the second consecutive dual, the team result came down to the finale match. Freshman Angelina Shakhraichuk battled back-and-forth through three sets against Kopcalic to earn a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 win, providing the clincher for the Lady Bears.

OTHER NOTABLES

? The Lady Bears stretch their win streak to four dual matches following Sunday’s win over the Huskies.

? Baylor tied the all-time series against Washington, 2-2, with the win.

? Freshman Angelina Shakhraichuk provided the first clincher of her career. Junior Theresa Van Zyl solidified the first three victories for the Lady Bears.

? Baylor is off to a 4-0 start for the second time in the last three years and the fifth time overall under head coach Joey Scrivano.

? Seniors Blair Shankle (2-0) and Rhiann Newborn (4-0) remain undefeated in the dual match season.

TOP QUOTES

“It was a great effort. The ladies fought hard. They started off strong and finished even stronger. I’m really proud of them.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

“Any time you win it helps your confidence, but the way we won, in dramatic fashion, helps because you know that when things aren’t going your way, you can battle back and find a way to win. Our team did a great job of that back-to-back days this weekend.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

“(Angelina Shakhraichuk) is a great competitor and she has a very bright future. We really like the foundation of her game, but more importantly she’s a great competitor and person. She got to find out pretty quickly what college tennis is about and she made a big impact today.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Bears have one week to prepare to face Rice on Saturday, Feb. 11. First serve is set for 1 p.m. (CT).