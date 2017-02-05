Baylor Women's Tennis Prevails Against Washington - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Women's Tennis Prevails Against Washington

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Baylor women’s tennis team earned a hard-fought victory against Washington, 4-3, to remain undefeated in the dual-match season on Sunday inside Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The 4-0 Lady Bears quickly earned the doubles point with freshmen Jessica Hinojosa and Angelina Shakhraichuk recording the first victory over Kenadi Hence and Alexis Prokopuik, 6-4. Junior Theresa Van Zyl and senior Rhiann Newborn followed with a 7-5 win over Nour Abbes and Katarina Kopcalic.

Baylor continued their win streak into singles play, as Newborn played her way to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Miki Kobayashi. No. 7-ranked senior Blair Shankle extended Baylor’s advantage to 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Stacey Fung.

The Huskies fought back from there, recording wins at No. 5, No. 4 and No. 2 singles to knot the score three all.

For the second consecutive dual, the team result came down to the finale match. Freshman Angelina Shakhraichuk battled back-and-forth through three sets against Kopcalic to earn a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 win, providing the clincher for the Lady Bears.

OTHER NOTABLES

? The Lady Bears stretch their win streak to four dual matches following Sunday’s win over the Huskies.

? Baylor tied the all-time series against Washington, 2-2, with the win.
? Freshman Angelina Shakhraichuk provided the first clincher of her career. Junior Theresa Van Zyl solidified the first three victories for the Lady Bears.
? Baylor is off to a 4-0 start for the second time in the last three years and the fifth time overall under head coach Joey Scrivano.
? Seniors Blair Shankle (2-0) and Rhiann Newborn (4-0) remain undefeated in the dual match season.

TOP QUOTES
“It was a great effort. The ladies fought hard. They started off strong and finished even stronger. I’m really proud of them.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

“Any time you win it helps your confidence, but the way we won, in dramatic fashion, helps because you know that when things aren’t going your way, you can battle back and find a way to win. Our team did a great job of that back-to-back days this weekend.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

“(Angelina Shakhraichuk) is a great competitor and she has a very bright future. We really like the foundation of her game, but more importantly she’s a great competitor and person. She got to find out pretty quickly what college tennis is about and she made a big impact today.” – Head coach Joey Scrivano

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Bears have one week to prepare to face Rice on Saturday, Feb. 11. First serve is set for 1 p.m. (CT).

  • Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction is tossed after suicide

    Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction is tossed after suicide

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 4:57 AM EDT2017-05-10 08:57:11 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 4:57 AM EDT2017-05-10 08:57:11 GMT

    Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

    More >>

    Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

    More >>

  • Baylor Track & Field Has 19 Named to Academic All-Big 12 Team

    Baylor Track & Field Has 19 Named to Academic All-Big 12 Team

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:10:58 GMT
    The Baylor track and field team had 19 student-athletes earn a spot on the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 team, the league office announced Tuesday. The Baylor women's team placed a total of 11 members on the team with 10 first-team honorees and one second-team selection. On the men's side, the Bears had seven first-teamers and one second-team honoree. The women's squad was highlighted by senior Jenna Pfeiffer, who was recognized for a fourth-straight year. Meanwhile, Maggie Montoya,...More >>
    The Baylor track and field team had 19 student-athletes earn a spot on the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 team, the league office announced Tuesday. The Baylor women's team placed a total of 11 members on the team with 10 first-team honorees and one second-team selection. On the men's side, the Bears had seven first-teamers and one second-team honoree. The women's squad was highlighted by senior Jenna Pfeiffer, who was recognized for a fourth-straight year. Meanwhile, Maggie Montoya,...More >>

  • Baylor Women’s Golf Climbs to Second at Athens Regional

    Baylor Women’s Golf Climbs to Second at Athens Regional

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:13:25 GMT
    Baylor women’s golf climbed three spots into second place after shooting a tournament-low 6-under-par 282 in Tuesday’s second round at the NCAA Athens (Ga.) Regional. BU sits at 2-over 578 after 36 holes at University of Georgia Golf Course. The six lowest-scoring teams following Wednesday’s final round advance to the NCAA National Championships, which run May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. The Lady Bears have a 14-stroke lead over the current cut ...More >>
    Baylor women’s golf climbed three spots into second place after shooting a tournament-low 6-under-par 282 in Tuesday’s second round at the NCAA Athens (Ga.) Regional. BU sits at 2-over 578 after 36 holes at University of Georgia Golf Course. The six lowest-scoring teams following Wednesday’s final round advance to the NCAA National Championships, which run May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. The Lady Bears have a 14-stroke lead over the current cut ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly