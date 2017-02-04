Baylor Track & Field Captures Seven Victories At Charlie Thomas Invitational

After taking a weekend off from competition, the Baylor track and field teams returned to action by winning seven events and putting up six top-20 national marks at the Charlie Thomas Invitational Saturday.

Inside the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, the Bears saved their best performance for last. With four legs under 46.79, the crew of Wil London, Max Willis, Caleb Dickson and George Caddick produced a win in the 4x400-meter relay in a season-best time of 3:06.08. The Bears led throughout the race, but Dickson opened up the advantage with a 46.62 split and Caddick sealed the deal with a 45.98 anchor. The time is fourth-best in the NCAA this season.

The Bears swept the 400-meter titles on the day as newcomer Leticia De Souza captured a win with the sixth-fastest quartermile time in BU history at 52.93. The Brazilian led throughout the race and closed even better to win the event by nearly a second. Meanwhile on the men’s side, Caddick stayed perfect in 2017 winning his second-straight quartermile race in College Station. The senior Bear rolled to a 46.61 time to outpace teammate Wil London, who was second in 47.08. De Souza’s mark is seventh-best in the NCAA, while Caddick’s is ninth.

Cion Hicks also won for the second time in two tries at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium. The senior dominated the shot put competition, winning with a best attempt of 54-9.25 [16.69m], which is currently 12th-best in the NCAA.

Annie Rhodes won her second-straight pole vault competition, clearing 14-0 [4.27m] to lock up another title for the Bears. That mark is seventh-best in school history.

The BU women racked up big points in the middle distance events as they got wins in the 800 meters (Alison Andrews-Paul, 2:07.98) and the mile (Maggie Montoya, 4:42.06). Both time were season bests for the pair of Bears.

In the 4x400-meter relay, BU’s women, Aaliyah Miller, Kiana Hawn, Victoria Powell and De Souza almost came-from-behind for the title, but finished second with the sixth-fastest time in school history at 3:33.63. In the triple jump, Brianna Richardson was also a runner-up. The senior recorded her best jump on her second attempt, 41-1.5 [12.53m] to move into first, but was passed on the final attempt by one inch.