MCC Highlassies, Highlanders rout Rams

The McLennan Highlassies continued their winning streak with a 77-63 win over the Southwestern Christian Lady Rams this afternoon in Terrell.



Southwestern Christian took an early 5-0 lead. Layups by Patrickia Daily and Ashley Moore pulled McLennan within one, 5-4, with 6:09 to play in the first. The Lady Rams used a 10-0 run over the next minute to take the first double-digit lead of the game, 15-4. A hard Southwestern Christian foul under their own basket sent Moore to the free throw line. Moore sank both free throws to ignite the Highlassies' offense and start a 16-0 run giving McLennan the 20-15 lead with 8:43 remaining in the first half. The Lady Rams rallied to tie the game at 20 with 6:47 on the clock and held the 32-31 lead at halftime.



The game remained close throughout the third quarter. McLennan led by four with 1:11 remaining in the third. Southwestern Christian ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to hold the one-point lead, 51-50, going into the final period. The Lady Rams led by three, 55-52, with 7:36 to go. The Highlassies pulled away using a 15-2 run including eight points from Velma Mitchell to take the 10-point lead, 67-57, with just over three minutes left to play and cruised the rest of the way.



Mitchell led the Highlassies with 18 points and Daily added 17. Dariel Johnson scored 15 and Moore had 10.



In men's action, the McLennan Highlanders remain undefeated with an 84-76 win over the Southwestern Christian Rams.



Southwestern Christian came out shooting well from the 3-point line and led 12-6 with 16:27 to play in the first half. McLennan responded with a 9-0 run over the next two minutes to take the 15-12 lead. The game was tied at 22 with 8:10 to play in the first. The Highlanders began to pull away down the stretch. McLennan led 31-28 with four minutes to go and ended the half on a 15-2 run to take the 46-30 advantage into the break.



The Highlanders opened the second half on a 12-2 run and extended their lead to 24, 67-43, midway through the half. The Rams' Rontrell Harris kept Southwestern Christian in the game, scoring all 26 of his points in the second half but it wasn't enough to to overcome the Highlanders.



Isaiah Gurley and Fred Jackson both recorded double-doubles to lead the Highlanders. Gurley had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Jackson scored 11 and pulled down 10 rebounds. Hayden Hunter scored 10 points.



McLennan hosts Ranger on Wednesday with women's action beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.



