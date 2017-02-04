Smoke alarm warns family of fire

A North Temple home has extensive damage after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

Temple Fire and Rescue spokesman Thomas Pechal said firefighters were called to East Killen Lane around 2:30 p.m.

Three people were inside the home when the fire broke out, but a working smoke alarm allowed the family to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross has been notified and will be working with the family on their immediate needs.

