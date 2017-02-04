Deputy involved in head-on collision

A Navarro County deputy was not injured after being involved in a head-on collision overnight.

The wreck happened on 7th Avenue near S. 30th at 4 a.m.

Deputy Eric Wilson was driving westbound when a car driving eastbound veered into his lane and struck the patrol car head-on.

The other vehicle kept driving before hitting a sign and pulling into a parking lot where the driver began fleeing on foot.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Deputy Wilson was not injured and tried to chase the suspect but lost sight. The suspect ran to a relative's home, where he was turned into Corsicana police.

