Two dead after head-on collision, teens in critical condition

Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Fairfield.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety's Sgt. D.L. Wilson, the accident happened on U.S. 84 east of Fairfield, near FM 1364 at 6:58 p.m.

DPS said a Cadillac Deville traveling westbound attempted to pass in a no passing zone and hit a Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling east.

The driver of the Cruze, William Wallace, 64, was in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White. The passengers of the Cruze, Dwayne McCaine, 38, and Charline Wallace, 62, were pronounced dead at the scene. All occupants in the Cruze were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Cadillac, Joshua Williams, 17, was in serious condition. The passengers in the Cadillac, Daroddrick Williams, 18, Jalen Perry, 16, and Makel Levy, 18, were listed in serious condition. Dennis Smith Jr., 17, was in stable condition.

None of the occupants of the Cadillac were wearing seatbelts.

DPS is investigating the crash. At this time, it is unknown what charges will be filed.

