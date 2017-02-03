Baylor Multi-Event Athletes Open Charlie Thomas Invitational

The Baylor track and field team had four multi-event athletes in action at the Charlie Thomas Invitational Friday at Gilliam Indoor Track & Field Stadium.

In the pentathlon, senior Jenna Pfeiffer placed second with 3,578 points, while Carly Grandcolas was fourth with 3,335 points. Meanwhile in the heptathlon through four events, freshman Luke Littlefield is third (2,892 pts.) and junior Hunter Powell sits ninth with 2,486 points.

Pfeiffer’s day was highlighted by the second-fastest 800-meter time in the competition (2:21.28), but her overall point total was lower than her PR tally at last month’s Rod McCravy Memorial (3,932).

Grandcolas, competing in her first meet of 2017, used a personal-best high jump of 5-5.25 [1.66m] to nearly equal her PR point total in the pentathlon (3,338).

Littlefield produced season-best marks in all four events contested on the opening day. He ran a 7.18 in the 60-meter dash, cleared 6-4.75 [1.95m] in the high jump, jumped 21-6.75 [6.57m] in the long jump and threw 39-1.75 [11.93m] in the shot put.

Powell, who was competing in his first heptathlon competition at BU, had his highest finish in the 60-meter dash as he placed fourth in 7.16.

OTHER NOTABLES

Former Baylor multi-athlete and current volunteer assistant coach Henry Vildasola sits in fourth in the heptathlon competition with 2,875 points. He had the best shot put in the competition at 44-10.75 [13.68m].

WHAT'S NEXT

The heptathlon competition will resume at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with field and running events. Running event finals begin at 2 p.m.