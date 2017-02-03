Baylor Multi-Event Athletes Open Charlie Thomas Invitational - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Multi-Event Athletes Open Charlie Thomas Invitational

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Baylor track and field team had four multi-event athletes in action at the Charlie Thomas Invitational Friday at Gilliam Indoor Track & Field Stadium.

In the pentathlon, senior Jenna Pfeiffer placed second with 3,578 points, while Carly Grandcolas was fourth with 3,335 points. Meanwhile in the heptathlon through four events, freshman Luke Littlefield is third (2,892 pts.) and junior Hunter Powell sits ninth with 2,486 points.

Pfeiffer’s day was highlighted by the second-fastest 800-meter time in the competition (2:21.28), but her overall point total was lower than her PR tally at last month’s Rod McCravy Memorial (3,932).

Grandcolas, competing in her first meet of 2017, used a personal-best high jump of 5-5.25 [1.66m] to nearly equal her PR point total in the pentathlon (3,338).

Littlefield produced season-best marks in all four events contested on the opening day. He ran a 7.18 in the 60-meter dash, cleared 6-4.75 [1.95m] in the high jump, jumped 21-6.75 [6.57m] in the long jump and threw 39-1.75 [11.93m] in the shot put.

Powell, who was competing in his first heptathlon competition at BU, had his highest finish in the 60-meter dash as he placed fourth in 7.16.

OTHER NOTABLES 

Former Baylor multi-athlete and current volunteer assistant coach Henry Vildasola sits in fourth in the heptathlon competition with 2,875 points. He had the best shot put in the competition at 44-10.75 [13.68m].

WHAT'S NEXT
The heptathlon competition will resume at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with field and running events. Running event finals begin at 2 p.m. 

  • No. 13 Baylor Softball Clinches Series Win over Texas

    No. 13 Baylor Softball Clinches Series Win over Texas

    Sunday, May 7 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-05-08 01:52:13 GMT
    No. 13/17 Baylor softball (41-11, 13-5 Big 12) blanked the Texas Longhorns (30-22, 7-10 Big 12), taking a dominating 4-0 shutout win on Sunday afternoon at McCombs Field. The Lady Bears claimed the series win for the second-straight season, notching the first win for Baylor in Austin since 2011. Kelsee Selman (21-7) worked her second complete game of the weekend, shutting out the Longhorns and striking out five. Putting the pressure on Texas early, the Lady Bears were the first to ...More >>
    No. 13/17 Baylor softball (41-11, 13-5 Big 12) blanked the Texas Longhorns (30-22, 7-10 Big 12), taking a dominating 4-0 shutout win on Sunday afternoon at McCombs Field. The Lady Bears claimed the series win for the second-straight season, notching the first win for Baylor in Austin since 2011. Kelsee Selman (21-7) worked her second complete game of the weekend, shutting out the Longhorns and striking out five. Putting the pressure on Texas early, the Lady Bears were the first to ...More >>

  • Highlassies fall to Weatherford in consolation game

    Highlassies fall to Weatherford in consolation game

    Sunday, May 7 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-08 01:47:22 GMT
    The McLennan Highlassies finished in third place of the Region V North Tournament with an 11-3 loss to the Weatherford Lady Coyotes this afternoon in the consolation game. Victoria Vasquez took the loss for McLennan. The Highlassies began the scoring with a run in the top of the first as Theresa Gonzales singled, stole second and came around to score on a Weatherford error.  McLennan doubled its lead with a run in the third as Theresa Gonazlaes walked, moved to second on a sing...More >>
    The McLennan Highlassies finished in third place of the Region V North Tournament with an 11-3 loss to the Weatherford Lady Coyotes this afternoon in the consolation game. Victoria Vasquez took the loss for McLennan. The Highlassies began the scoring with a run in the top of the first as Theresa Gonzales singled, stole second and came around to score on a Weatherford error.  McLennan doubled its lead with a run in the third as Theresa Gonazlaes walked, moved to second on a sing...More >>

  • Baylor Women’s Golf Heads to NCAA Athens Regional

    Baylor Women’s Golf Heads to NCAA Athens Regional

    Sunday, May 7 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-05-08 01:45:59 GMT
    Baylor women’s golf begins 2017 NCAA Tournament play at the Athens (Ga.) Regional, which runs Monday through Wednesday at University of Georgia Golf Course. The 54-hole tournament will be played on the par-72, 6,344-yard course. Eighteen teams compete at each of the four regional sites, and the six lowest scoring teams along with the three lowest scoring individuals not on those teams advance to the 35th-annual NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships. The 2017 NCAA Cha...More >>
    Baylor women’s golf begins 2017 NCAA Tournament play at the Athens (Ga.) Regional, which runs Monday through Wednesday at University of Georgia Golf Course. The 54-hole tournament will be played on the par-72, 6,344-yard course. Eighteen teams compete at each of the four regional sites, and the six lowest scoring teams along with the three lowest scoring individuals not on those teams advance to the 35th-annual NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships. The 2017 NCAA Cha...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly