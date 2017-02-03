Baylor Men’s Tennis Bests Lamar 6-1 in Houston

The Baylor men’s tennis team rolled to a 6-1 victory over Lamar in a Friday night neutral site contest at the Downtown Club at the Met.

In doubles play, Will Little and Johannes Schretter opened the match with a 6-1 victory over Jusso Laitinen and Logan Powell at the No. 3 spot. BU’s No. 2 pairing of Jimmy Bendeck and Juan Benitez followed up that success with a 6-3 triumph over Sebastian Santibanez and Michael Feucht to clinch the doubles point.

Lamar got its lone point of the day to open singles as Bjoern Petersen retired from his match with an injury, after losing the first set to Santibanez at the No. 4 spot.

Meanwhile on the other five courts, the Bears cruised to five straight-set victories.

First, Constantin Frantzen picked up his fifth-consecutive win by downing Laitinen, 6-1, 6-2, at the bottom of the lineup. Little put Baylor up 3-1 with a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Benny Schweizer on court five. Benitez provided the clinching point with a 6-3, 6-1 triumph over Feucht at the top of the order.

With the match in hand, the 81st-ranked Bendeck bested Jeandre Hoogenboezem, 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 3 spot and Schretter won for the fifth-straight time as well, 6-3, 6-1, on court two.

OTHER NOTABLES

• Baylor is now 5-0 on the season and Lamar is 3-3.

• The Bears have won eight-straight matches over Lamar and lead the all-time series 9-4.

• BU has started three of the last four seasons at least 5-0.

TOP QUOTE #1

“We played a good match. Bjoern had to retire due to injury, but everyone else went out and executed well.” - head coach Matt Knoll on the match

WHAT'S NEXT

The Bears will now remain in Houston to take on 20th-ranked Texas A&M at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Met.