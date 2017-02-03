Killeen branch of NAACP host annual black history month program

The Killeen Branch of the NAACP hosted their annual Black History Month celebration. The celebration was held at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church and was open to everyone in the community.

The program focused on the crisis in black education and allowed those who attended to hear from city leaders and several local educators.

Mayor of Killeen Jose Segarra presented the Black History Month proclamation and Mayor of Harker Heights Rob Robinson gave heartfelt words to those in the audience.

Program Chairman Taneika Moultrie believes it is important to be involved in a child's education and hopes tonight will shed light on that.

"We hope all are inspired by the word, by the music and the take that and be able to impact our youths to do better and to know that we are here for them," Moultrie said.

The Killeen Branch of the NAACP meets at the church the third Monday of each month and encourages anyone who is interested to come out and join them.

