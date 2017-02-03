Highlassies snag two wins in Kilgore - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlassies snag two wins in Kilgore

The McLennan Highlassies picked up two wins on opening day of the Kilgore College Tournament in Kilgore. 

The Highlassies trampled Kilgore 13-1 in game one of the day with Lizzie Donaldson picking up the win in the circle.

McLennan jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first. Dariann Resendez and Elizabeth Svienty led off with back-to-back walks. Theresa Gonzlaes followed with a double to score Resendez. Svienty then scored on a fly out by Serena Saldivar. 

The Highlassies doubled their run count with with two more runs in the second. Breanna Heredia doubled and Resendez walked. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Heredia scored on a single by Svienty and Resendez was thrown out at third. Svienty moved to third on an overthrow. Theresa Gonzales then singled to score Svienty.

Another two runs came for McLennan in the fourth. Heredia and Resendez both singled, and  Svienty walked to load the bases. Heredia scored on a fly out by Theresa Gonzales and Resendez scored on a fly out by Saldivar.

Kiglore's only run came in the the bottom of the fifth as Lacy Hambalek doubled and scored on a single by Hannah Carpenter.

The Highlassies exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth to secure the run-rule victory. Heredia, Resendez and Svienty all walked, loading the bases. Theresa Gonzales followed with fielder's choice, putting Heredia out at the plate. Saldivar doubled to score Resendez and Svienty. Victoria Gonzales then doubled to score Theresa Gonzales and Saldivar. Zayra Olguin followed was safe on a Kiglore error, bringing Victoria Gonzales in to score. Haley Webre drew a walk and Maddie Warhol reached safely on an error, bringing Olguin in to score. Webre then scored on a single by Gabrielle Fonseca.

McLennan ended the day with a 5-2 victory over the Eastern Oklahoma State Mountaineers. Victoria Vazquez got the complete-game win.

The Highlassies scored two runs in the first. Resendez walked and Theresa Gonzales singled. Both runners scored on a double by Victoria Gonzales. 

McLennan added a run in the second Olguin bunted for a single and Angie Camacho was hit by the pitch. Webre followed with a single to score Olguin.

Another Highlassie run scored in the fourth as Camacho walked and came around to score on back-to-back singles by Webre and Estrella Guardiola.

Eastern Oklahoma got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fourth as Rylee Denomy was hit by the pitch and scored on a double by Christian Gonzalez.

McLennan's final run came in the top of the sixth. Camacho was hit again by the pitch and Webre singled. Guardiola walked to load the bases. Camacho then scored on a fly out by Resendez.

The Mountaineers rounded out the scoring with one run in the bottom of the seventh. Jasmine Joslin drew a walk and Madison Hughes was safe at first on a Highlassie error. Joslin then came around from second to score on another McLennan error.

The Highlassies will face Crowder at 9 a.m. tomorrow and Paris at noon to wrap up the tournament. 

