Clements-Parson Elementary school opens its door for a therapy Dog

Students at Clements-Parson Elementary had a assembly with a special furry friend. Pet Partners teamed up with the school to try to start a program where kids would interact with therapy dogs. Pet Partners is an organization who focuses on improving human health and well-being through a human and animal bond.

Students were able to learn about a dog named Penny, hear her life story and even see her perform some tricks. Penny is a disabled dog and was abandoned because she is deaf and partially blind.

The program would help students with their reading programs and how to be accepting to other students who might not be like them. Pet Partner evaluator and trainer Ruth Olsen says she enjoys seeing kids smile when they meet the dogs and hear their stories.

"She's a great dog and it proves that no matter what is wrong with you at birth or as you are growing up you can become something special." Olsen said.

Olsen hopes the students were encouraged to not let their disabilities hinder them from reaching their goals. She also hopes that this program will encourage people to adopt dogs and get into therapy work.

