Veteran battling cancer gets $5,000 check from business

On Friday morning, a veteran battling cancer and a full-time student at Baylor University received a $5,000 check from Subway.

The event, which was a surprise, is part of a campaign that the restaurant held last October to benefit soldiers.

The nonprofit Soldier's Wish, which helps fulfill unmet needs of veterans, found Nicholas Harrington needed help and chose him as a recipient.

"We appreciate your service to our country. These people put their lives on hold to go and fight the fight so we can have the freedoms that we have today," Soldier's Wish volunteer Mark Ochsenbein said during the surprise ceremony.

Harrington served seven years in the U.S. Army, in Iraq Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

"I was surprised. There are no words right now," Harrington said. "It's a huge relief. That's going to give me some breathing room in the future."

The Baylor University student who is majoring in Speech Pathology, found out last summer he had thyroid cancer.

"It was a big surprise. You don't think it's going to happen to you until it does," Harrington said.

Since then, he has had two surgeries and is expected to go to Houston for treatment during spring break.

The Department of Veterans Affairs pays for most of the medical expenses. However, Harrington has additional expenses, such as driving frequently for treatment.

Harrington is grateful for the gift and said he will use the money to pay for rent and for other living expenses.

"I can't thank them enough. Maybe one day when the tables are turned I can help someone else out in this position," Harrington said.

Harrington is appreciative of any help he receives. Not long ago, he said he sold his car to pay for some expenses. A Woodway church donated a car to help him travel to get treatment.

