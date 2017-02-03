Silver alert discontinued for missing elderly woman - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Silver alert discontinued for missing elderly woman

(Source: McLennan County Sheriff's Office) (Source: McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
SPEEGLEVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said Cecilia Hansen has been found. 

Cecilia Hansen went missing Feb. 2 at 201 Ferguson Dr. in Speegleville.

