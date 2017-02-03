Family, friends offer $10,000 reward for info about missing Hill County man

The family and friends of a Hill County man missing since 2014 are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about his whereabouts.

Hillsboro resident John Terry was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2014, the same night Abbott High School had its homecoming. He was last seen at the Walmart in Hillsboro that night.

A day later, his 2014 Jeep Compass was found abandoned on County Road 2346 in Abbott, about 25 miles south of Terry's home. Authorities suspect foul play.

"That day just burns in our hearts, and mine's, and of everyone who knew and loved John Terry," said Haley Carmona, who worked with Terry at Gene's Auto Shop and helped raise money for the reward.

She, along with Terry's friends and family, held a press conference Friday, begging for the public's help in finding him.

"John is a loyal, hard-working man. But more importantly, a dedicated father, who loves these two precious children, Cohen and Mason, wholeheartedly, with an admirable passion. Please open your hearts, and we ask you to help bring peace to our hearts," Carmona said.

Some people have already opened their hearts, donating more than $10,000 through a YouCaring.com account. Carmona said the money was raised within three days.

"The support of the community we have is a beautiful thing," Terry's brother Cody said. "We just ask that any information that you all have, please contact the [Hill County] sheriff's office and disclose it, 'cause we miss John and we love him, and we want him back home."

With a new sheriff in town and new investigators looking at the case, Terry's friends and family hope fresh eyes and the public's help will bring him back home.

"Anything could be the one thing that we need to find out what happened," Carmona said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hill County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the case. Hill County crime scene investigator April Stoll said the sheriff's office doesn't have any new evidence or leads.

Terry is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He wore a full beard at the time of his disappearance and has a vertical scar that runs the length of his right ear. In addition, he has a tribal dragon tattoo on the back of his left arm and a tattoo of “1984” across the top of his chest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at MPCH@dps.texas.gov or 1-800-346-3243 or the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313.

