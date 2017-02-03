Go red for women to support the fight against heart disease

February is National Heart Month - where people all over the nation learn about heart disease and how to prevent it.

On the first Friday of the month, men and women wear red in honor of supporting and fighting the disease.

Doctors said knowing the risk of heart disease is essential, but being able to identify symptoms of a heart attack could potentially save your life.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer in women which causes one in three deaths each year. This means every minute one person dies because of heart disease.

Baylor Scott & White Doctor Catherine McNeal said because signs and symptoms can be different for women than in men, it’s important to monitor numbers when it comes to blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

“In women studies show that women often present later in the course of a heart attack because the symptoms may be more suttle. Symptoms like an unusual amount of fatigue, unusual amount of dyspnea, maybe pain in the back. Different from the normal chest pain often advertised in men,” Dr. McNeal said.

Dr. McNeal also said it’s also equally important to know your family history as it relates to heart disease. This will help women understand their risk and how to beat the odds.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.