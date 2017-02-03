Flyleaf guitarist teams up with wife to release a album

Temple native and Flyleaf guitarist Jared Hartmann is teaming up with his wife to release their first EP together.

Jared and Kat Hartmann also known as "Kat and Jared" have been together for almost 11 years and have spent most of their marriage on the road. Making an album together has always been a dream of the couples but life on the road with the band Flyleaf made it impossible.

Now that life is finally winding down for them Kat Hartmann says this is the perfect time to share their music with the world.

"We thought about it and for us we were just like we have to put out some songs whether we are the only ones to listen to them or thousands or millions of people do." Kat Hartmann

Jared says that his wife has been his biggest fan and has always been there for him so when it came to making music together it was just natural for the both of them.

"It's been really nice to do something that we are both creative and passionate about," Jared Hartmann said. "Shes really good with writing lyrics and melodies while I'm focusing on the music and production of it and we compliment each other really well.

The album is made up of five songs that celebrates the life that comes when you choose to let God into your life. The couple hopes that people will enjoy their music and hopes to inspire all that listens.

The couple will have their EP release party at the Epicenter at Bethel Church in Temple on Saturday February 4th. For more information on Kat and Jared and their music click here.

