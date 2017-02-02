Killeen launches financial transparency portal

As Killeen's new transparency portal progresses, Mayor Jose Segarra thinks citizens will be comforted by seeing exactly what happens to their tax dollars.

"It's still a work in progress. The ultimate goal is to be more transparent so that the citizens can know where the city is spending money," Segarra added.

The new portal includes financial information as far back as 2011.

From your computer, you can now see the General Fund Budget, the Revenue Budget, the Expense Budget and monthly financial reports, which can be broken down by department and expense type.

Killeen's Finance Director said it's only the beginning.

"The next phase will roll out the city's check register, so citizens will actually be able to view all the vendor payments that are being made," said Jonathan Locke.

That phase and other changes will come over the next few weeks.

Once it's complete, city leaders hope citizens will be able to rest assured that Killeen will never get into a multi-million dollar budget deficit ever again.

"I think eventually we are going to get there and make it easier. I'm sure we will get a lot of feedback from the citizens on how we can improve the portal," said Mayor Segarra.

