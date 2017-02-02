Baylor A&T Tops NCATA 2017 Preseason Poll

Following its second straight National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) national championship, Baylor will enter the 2017 season as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

The Bears, who were also picked No. 1 in last year’s preseason poll, received 12 first place votes for a total of 168 points in the NCATA Preseason Coaches Poll. BU has now been picked in the top two of the NCATA Preseason Coaches Poll for three straight years.

Baylor begins the 2017 season on Feb. 12 vs. Quinnipiac at home in the Ferrell Center. Follow @BaylorAcroTumb on Twitter for updates throughout the season.

2017 NCATA Coaches Preseason Poll

1. Baylor (12 first place votes) 168 points

2. Oregon (1) 157

3. Quinnipiac 136

4. Hawaii Pacific 125

5. Azusa Pacific 124

6. Fairmont State 101

7. Alderson-Broaddus 87

8. Gannon 85

9. King 66

10. Concordia University Wisconsin 47

11. Glenville State 45

12. Georgetown College 27

13. Adrian 15