Baylor A&T Tops NCATA 2017 Preseason Poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor A&T Tops NCATA 2017 Preseason Poll

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Following its second straight National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) national championship, Baylor will enter the 2017 season as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

The Bears, who were also picked No. 1 in last year’s preseason poll, received 12 first place votes for a total of 168 points in the NCATA Preseason Coaches Poll. BU has now been picked in the top two of the NCATA Preseason Coaches Poll for three straight years.

Baylor begins the 2017 season on Feb. 12 vs. Quinnipiac at home in the Ferrell Center. Follow @BaylorAcroTumb on Twitter for updates throughout the season.

2017 NCATA Coaches Preseason Poll

1. Baylor (12 first place votes) 168 points

2. Oregon (1) 157

3. Quinnipiac 136

4. Hawaii Pacific 125

5. Azusa Pacific 124

6. Fairmont State 101

7. Alderson-Broaddus 87

8. Gannon 85

9. King 66

10. Concordia University Wisconsin 47

11. Glenville State 45

12. Georgetown College 27

13. Adrian 15

  • Highlassies fall to North Central, stay alive in regional tournament

    Highlassies fall to North Central, stay alive in regional tournament

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:20:03 GMT
    The McLennan Highlassies fell to the North Central Lady Lions 7-1 this afternoon in the semifinal round of the Region V North Tournament at The Ballfields at Craig Ranch in McKinney. Vannessa Castro took the loss in the circle for the Highlassies. North Central took control of the game with three runs in the bottom of the first. Hillaree Schwartz and Christina Hill both singled and scored on a home run by Rylee Hodges. The Lady Lions added a run in the third as Maddie Horn singled, ...More >>
    The McLennan Highlassies fell to the North Central Lady Lions 7-1 this afternoon in the semifinal round of the Region V North Tournament at The Ballfields at Craig Ranch in McKinney. Vannessa Castro took the loss in the circle for the Highlassies. North Central took control of the game with three runs in the bottom of the first. Hillaree Schwartz and Christina Hill both singled and scored on a home run by Rylee Hodges. The Lady Lions added a run in the third as Maddie Horn singled, ...More >>

  • Highlanders claim North Texas Junior College Athletic Conferece Championship

    Highlanders claim North Texas Junior College Athletic Conferece Championship

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:18:51 GMT
    The McLennan Highlanders claimed the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Championship this afternoon with a doubleheader splitting the road against the Cisco Wranglers. This marks the first time since the 1995 &1996 seasons that the Highlanders have claimed back-to-back conference championships. Cisco took game one 11-10 with Jase Embry taking the loss on the mound for McLennan.  The Highlanders scored one run in the top of the first as Joe Breaux walked, moved t...More >>
    The McLennan Highlanders claimed the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Championship this afternoon with a doubleheader splitting the road against the Cisco Wranglers. This marks the first time since the 1995 &1996 seasons that the Highlanders have claimed back-to-back conference championships. Cisco took game one 11-10 with Jase Embry taking the loss on the mound for McLennan.  The Highlanders scored one run in the top of the first as Joe Breaux walked, moved t...More >>

  • Always Dreaming captures Kentucky Derby title

    Always Dreaming captures Kentucky Derby title

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:42:30 GMT

    Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.

    More >>

    Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly