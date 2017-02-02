Baylor Men’s Tennis Readies For Lamar, Texas A&M

The 14th-ranked Baylor men's tennis team will face Lamar at 7 p.m. Friday and then take on 20th-ranked Texas A&M at 1 p.m. Sunday in Houston.

The Bears are 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in neutral site contests as they prepare for the pair of neutral site indoor matches at the Downtown Club at the Met.

BU qualified for the ITA Indoor Team Championships by beating 23rd-ranked SMU, 4-0, Sunday in College Station, Texas. The Bears boast a pair of ranked players in No. 44 Max Tchoutakian and 81st-ranked Jimmy Bendeck.

Lamar is 3-2 on the season, but suffered a 4-0 setback to then-sixth ranked UCLA on Jan. 29 in its last match out. BU is 8-4 all-time against Lamar and has won seven-straight matches against the Cardinals. The two teams last played in 2011 - a 7-0 win for the Bears in Waco.

Baylor and Texas A&M will meet for the second-time in eight days as the Bears took down the Aggies, 4-3, on Saturday in College Station in the opening match of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.

The Aggies are 1-2 on the year, after following up the loss to BU with a 4-3 defeat vs. Mississippi.

Baylor trails the all-time series against Texas A&M, 34-21-1, but owns a 20-9 record under head coach Matt Knoll. The Bears have won 10 of the last 14 vs. the Aggies and 20 of the last 27 meetings.

Following the two matches in Houston, the Bears will host Purdue on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. CT.