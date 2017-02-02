CTX teen author publishes first book

A Copperas Cove teenager is now a published author.

18-year-old Reagan Miller spends most of her days in coffee shops writing for hours.

She was homeschooled and then unschooled - meaning she was able to choose what she wanted to learn. As a result, she wasn't around a lot of other children growing up.

Miller said she would read books to find out what people her age did, and then focused her own stories on her life experiences and emotions.

Last week, she published her first novelette called "Just a Nudge in the Right Direction."

"Even though this may be one of my first works, I know that I'll get better with it. And I'll know that with each new book, I'll be able to take my reader to the next level and the next level and the next level and really connect with anybody across the world," Miller said.

Miller hopes to connect with her readers through her books and her new website.

You can purchase "Just a Nudge in the Right Direction" here.

