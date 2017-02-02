Phone scam circulating among college students

A local college is warning students of a phone scam that is circulating.

Central Texas College made a Facebook post warning students about a phone scam regarding students who use financial aid.

According to the post, a caller claims to be with the Department of Education and asks students for personal information to complete their FAFSA for the 2017-2018 academic year.

One student felt uneasy about the phone call and called the Financial Aid office to see if they in fact called him.

The college said that the DOE and CTC were not making any calls. Students should not give their personal information over the phone.

"Just because someone claims that they are a professional organization or possibly a college that you're attending, or in this case, the Department of Education, that doesn't make it legitimate just because they claim that's where they're from," Pearl Creviston, Director of Financial Aid at Central Texas College, said.

Central Texas College is calling the phone scam an isolated incident, and there is no investigation.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.