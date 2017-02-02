Man sentenced for cutting, sexually abusing girlfriend

A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting and sexually abusing his girlfriend.

According to Bellmead Police, Robert Dallen, 32, was accused of strangulation, sexual abuse and aggravated assault of his 29-year-old girlfriend in 2015.

The girlfriend told police that Dallen had cut her face with a knife.

Dallen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 1.

Dallen plead guilty on Thursday to two counts of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault family violence occlusion. All sentences totaled to 60 years.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.