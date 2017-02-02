Body found in Hill County identified, suspect shoots himself during pursuit

The body found in Hill County on Wednesday has been identified as 58-year-old Debra Vallard of Ellis County.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals, Texas Rangers, Ellis County Sheriff's Office worked together to find a person of interest. After investigating, they identified a suspect located in Ellis County.

Officers searched the suspect's home and did not find him.

After tracking him throughout Thursday's night and Friday morning, officials located his vehicle at the edge of Kaufman county.

When officers attempted to pull the suspect over, the suspect left his vehicle and shot himself.

He was transported to Parkland Hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, Sheriff Rodney Watson said deputies responded to the area of HCR 3102 after receiving reports of a body being found there.

Officials told News Channel 25 that the body did not have obvious trauma and was "dumped" near Abbott.

Contact the Hill County Sheriff's Office at 254-582-5313 if you have any information.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.