Highlanders, Highlassies trounce Temple

In a heated rivalry matchup that came down to the final buzzer, the No. 5 McLennan Highlanders defeated the Temple Leopards 100-92 to remain undefeated.



The Highlanders found themselves in uncharted territory in the first half, trailing most of the way. Temple opened the game on a 9-0 run, putting McLennan in an early deficit. Shannon Bogues drained a 3-pointer from the top bog the key with 14:32 remaining in the first half to begin a 7-0 run for the Highlanders, trimming the Temple lead to two. The Leopards extended the lead to six, 20-14, with 11:09 to go in the half. Bogues then got loose for a drive to the basket to score his 1000th point in his MCC career. Temple took their first double-digit lead at 26-16 and continued to lead by 10, 41-36, with just under five minutes to on the clock. McLennan picked up the pace sparked by back-to-back baskets by Derrick Farquharson. A 7-0 Highlander run cut the Leopard lead to three. Temple led 43-38 with 1:16 to go. McLennan's Chamar Hawkins drained four consecutive free throws and a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Highlanders their first lead of the game, 45-43, going into the locker room.



Bogues and the Highlanders began the second half with a renewed sense of purpose. Bogues began the second half with a high-flying dunk. The game was tied at 53 with 15:30 to play. Farquharson and Zarious Wilson gave McLennan the six-point lead, 59-53, with back-to-back 3-pointers from well beyond the arc. Temple rallied to tie the game at 68 with 8:49 to go. The game was tied at 77 with 5:38 to play. Bogues and Isaiah Gurley stepped up for the Highlanders, combining for a 7-2 run over the next two minutes. A tip in by Fred Jackson with 3:30 to go gave McLennan their largest lead of the game, 88-79. The Highlanders led 91-86 when Temple began the intentional fouls. McLennan went 9-10 from the free throw line and held the Leopards to just six points in the final minute to seal the win.



Farquharson recorded his second consecutive double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Highlanders. Gurley and Bogues added 21 and 19, respectively. Wilson scored 13 points Jackson added 10.



In women's action, the McLennan Highlassies moved to 5-1 in conference play with an 82-58 victory over the Temple Lady Leopards.



Temple opened the game on a 5-0 run comprised of a layup by Mikayla Blount and 3-pointer by Kevyn Ferriera. McLennan got on the board with a jumper in the lane from Ashley Moore with 8:50 to play in the first quarter. Another Lady Leopard basket returned the Temple lead to five, 7-2. Jaylonn Walker cut to the basket for two and a Nadia Hayes put back under the goal pulled the Highlassies within one, 7-6. The Lady Leopards extended the lead back to five, 15-10, with 1:36 remaining in the first. Dariel Johnson drained a long 3-pointer from the the elbow to ignite the Highlassies' offense with 45 seconds to go in the first. Ashley Moore tied the game at 15 with another jumper in the lane as time ran out in the quarter.



Temple took the two-point lead on a Kristen Nelson drive in the lane less than a minute into the second period. The Highlassies found their rhythm and used a 7-0 run capped off by another Johnson 3-pointer to put some distance between themselves and the Lady Leopards. McLennan led 25-20 with 4:14 to play in the period. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Walker and Patrickia Daily extended the lead to 11. Temple pulled within six, 35-29, with 1:21 to go. Johnson found Hayes cutting to the basket for an easy basket and another Walker long ball gave the Highlassies a 5-0 run to end the half and take the 40-29 advantage into halftime.



McLennan put the game away early in the third quarter. Velma Mitchell and Walker combined to start the quarter on a 4-0 run for the Highlassies, extending the lead to 15. McLennan continued to pull away down the stretch and led by 22, 63-41, heading into the fourth. The Highlassies continued to cruise in the final period to secure the easy victory.



Mitchell led McLennan with 18 points. Walker and Hayes added 17 points each. Johnson scored 13.



McLennan will continue conference play on Saturday traveling to Terrell to take on Southwestern Christian. The women's game will begin at 2 p.m. followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.



Temple: Angel Mullen 0 0-0 0; Mikayla Blount 2 2-6 7; Nyeia Bias 0 0-0 0; Kevyn Ferriera 2 0-0 6; Kristen Nelson 5 6-7 17; Kiana Reed 1 0-0 2; Chandre Nunez 1 0-0 2; Alexis Harris 7 2-3 16; Carmen Williams 0 1-4 1; Mckenzie Lunkin 1 0-0 2; Jamia Miller 1 0-0 3; D'Ashiah Williams 1 0-0 2; Totals: 21 11-20 58.



McLennan: Patrickia Daily 3 0-0 7; Colandria Haynes 0 2-2 2; Dariel Johnson 4 2-2 13; Jordan Mullins 1 0-0 2; Velma Mitchell 7 2-2 18; Jaylonn Walker 6 2-2 17; Chelsi Woodard 0 0-0 0; Nadia Hayes 3 0-0 6; Ashley Moore 8 1-3 17; Totals: 32 9-11 82.



3-pointers: Temple 5 (Ferriera 2, Blount 1, Nelson 1, Miller 1), McLennan 9 (Walker 3, Johnson 3, Mitchell 2, Daily 1); Total fouls: Temple 12, McLennan 20; Halftime score: McLennan 40, Temple 29; Record: McLennan 12-9 (5-1).



Temple: John Mouton 1 2-2 4; Cullin Johnson 2 0-0 5; Kaelin Jackson 8 2-2 23; Chris West 1 2-3 4; J. R. Adams 4 4-5 14; Torenzo Saunders 4 4-4 12; Malik Malone 3 7-8 14; Jon-Reese Woodson 0 0-2 0; Max Portmann 7 2-3 16; Totals: 30 23-29 92.



McLennan: Kyle Brennon 0 0-0 0; Zarious Wilson 4 3-4 12; Chamar Hawkins 1 4-4 7; Hayden Hunter 1 0-0 2; Derrick Farquharson 9 3-3 23; Shannon Bogues 8 2-2 19; Isaiah Gurley 7 3-6 21; Jashawn Talton 1 0-0 2; Daniel Pinho Severo 1 0-0 3; Fred Jackson 4 2-2 10; Julius Palmer 0 0-0 0; Totals: 36 18-24 100.



3-pointers: Temple 9 (Jackson 5, Adams 2, Johnson 1, Malone 1), McLennan 10 (Gurley 4, Farquharson 2, Wilson 2, Hawkins 1, Bogues 1); Total fouls: McLennan 23, Temple 21; Fouled out: Temple (West); Halftime score: McLennan 45, Temple 43; Record: McLennan 23-0 (4-0).