Matt Rhule announces first Baylor Signing Class

By John Elizondo, Sports
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday the signing of 27 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play football for the Bears. The first-year coach inked a 2017 signing class comprised entirely of freshmen, including four early enrollees who are taking part in the spring semester at Baylor.

“We’re excited about this group of young men we signed today,” Rhule said. “We think they represent a great future for the Baylor football program.”

The class is highlighted by national top 300 prospects R.J. Sneed, a receiver from Cypress, Texas (ranked No. 194th nationally on ESPN300), Trestan Ebner, a receiver from Henderson, Texas (217th on ESPN300), Xavier Newman, an offensive lineman from DeSoto, Texas (246th on ESPN300) and Justin Harris, a defensive lineman from Gonzales, La. (276th by 247Sports).

“This is a special group, who believe in Baylor and our future,” Rhule said. “They’ll have an opportunity to receive an elite education and be developed into outstanding football players. These are not only high-character guys, they are leaders – who will represent this university well, on the football field, in the classroom, and in the community.”

The Baylor class includes 14 defensive players and 13 on offense. The emphasis of Coach Rhule and his staff was on linemen, who make up nearly half of the class; 13 of 27, seven on the defensive side and six on offense.

Baylor’s class is made up predominantly of Texas high school athletes (20), but does include seven out-of-state signees, including three from New Jersey (one from Alabama, one from Arkansas, one from Florida and one from Louisiana).

The mid-year signees already enrolled at Baylor include Sneed, Charlie Brewer (QB from Austin, Texas), Jalen Pitre (S from Stafford, Texas) and Abram Smith (RB from Abilene, Texas).

BAYLOR FOOTBALL 2017 SIGNEES

Name                            Pos       Ht         Wt        Class    Hometown (previous schools)

Eleasah Anderson                 OL           6-4          295         Fr.           Houston, Texas (Alief Taylor HS)

DeMarco “D.J.” Artis            R              6-2          220         Fr.           Sanford, Fla. (Seminole HS)

Terrel Bernard                      LB            6-1          215         Fr.           La Porte, Texas (La Porte HS)

Timarcus Davis                      CB           5-11        170         Fr.           College Station, Texas (College Station HS)

Trestan Ebner                        WR          6-0          205         Fr.           Henderson, Texas (Henderson HS)

Harrison Hand                      CB           6-0          190         Fr.           Cherry Hill, N.J. (Cherry Hill West HS)

Justin Harris                          DL            6-5          250         Fr.           Gonzales, La. (East Ascension HS)

Tyler Henderson                   TE            6-4          240         Fr.           Kyle, Texas (Lehman HS)

Gavin Holmes                        WR          5-11        195         Fr.           Justin, Texas (Northwest HS)

Bryson Jackson                     LB            6-2          205         Fr.           Mansfield, Texas (Lake Ridge HS)

Khalil Keith                            OL           6-5          320         Fr.           Alpine, Ala. (Winterboro HS)

Henry Klinge III                      OL           6-5          305         Fr.           Southlake, Texas (Carroll HS)

Trevon Lewis                         S              6-0          190         Fr.           Houston, Texas (Lamar HS)

Ashton Logan                        LB            6-2          220         Fr.           Temple, Texas (Temple HS)

Johnathan Lovett                  RB           6-2          195         Fr.           Burlington, N.J. (Cherokee HS)

James Lynch                          DL            6-4          285         Fr.           Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock HS)

Cole Maxwell                         DL            6-5          245         Fr.           Allen, Texas (Allen HS)

Ryan Miller                            C              6-2          290         Fr.           Southlake, Texas (Carroll HS)

Jason Moore                         OL           6-3          295         Fr.           Frisco, Texas (Independence HS)

Xavier Newman                     OL           6-3          300         Fr.           DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto HS)

Chidi Ogbonnaya                  DL            6-5          260         Fr.           Houston, Texas (Langham Creek HS)

Rob Saulin                             DL            6-5          250         Fr.           Pennsville, N.J. (Pennsville Memorial HS)

B.J. Thompson                       DL            6-6          220         Fr.           England, Ark. (England HS)

SPRING ENROLLEES

Charlie Brewer                      QB           6-1          190         Fr.           Austin, Texas (Lake Travis)

Jalen Pitre                              S              6-0          200         Fr.           Stafford, Texas (Stafford HS)

Abram Smith                         RB           6-0          200         Fr.           Abilene, Texas (Abilene HS)

R.J. Sneed                               WR          6-2          185         Fr.           Cypress, Texas (Cypress Ranch HS)

2017 BAYLOR FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS BREAKDOWN:

By State:

Texas (20)

New Jersey (3)

Alabama (1)

Arkansas (1)

Florida (1)

Louisiana (1)

By Position:

Offense (13 - 6 linemen, 4 receivers/ends, 2 running backs, 1 quarterback)

Defense (14 - 7 lineman, 3 linebackers, 4 backs)

Specialist (0)

By Class:

Freshmen (27)

Sophomores (0)

Juniors (0)

