Highlassies, Coastal Bend split doubleheader - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlassies, Coastal Bend split doubleheader

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The fifth-ranked McLennan Highlassies split today's doubleheader with the Coastal Bend Cougars in Beeville.

The Highlassies dropped game one 2-1 with Lizzie Donaldson taking the loss in the circle. Theresa Gonzales led McLennan at the plate with a solo home run.

McLennan bounced back to defeat Coastal Bend 11-7 in the nightcap with Vannessa Castro picking up the win. Serena Saldiver and Victoria Gonzales recorded a home run and three RBIs each. Theresa Gonzales hit two doubles and picked up two RBIs.

McLennan will compete in the Kilgore College Tournament Friday and Saturday. The Highlassies will face host Kilgore at 1 p.m. Friday and Eastern Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the McLennan will play Crowder at 9 a.m. and Paris at noon.

  • UMHB men's tennis falls to U.T. Tyler in ASC Tournament Semifinals

    UMHB men's tennis falls to U.T. Tyler in ASC Tournament Semifinals

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:10:54 GMT
    (Source: UMHB)(Source: UMHB)
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team grabbed the lead after doubles but could not overcome U.T. Tyler’s home court advantage in singles as the Cru fell to the Patriots 5-2 in the Semifinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Friday in Tyler. The loss ends UMHB’s season with a 10-5 record. U.T. Tyler took a 1-0 lead with an 8-6 victory at #3 doubles. Scott Wilding and Brendan Thompson rallied for a 9-7 win at #1 doubles for...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team grabbed the lead after doubles but could not overcome U.T. Tyler’s home court advantage in singles as the Cru fell to the Patriots 5-2 in the Semifinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Friday in Tyler. The loss ends UMHB’s season with a 10-5 record. U.T. Tyler took a 1-0 lead with an 8-6 victory at #3 doubles. Scott Wilding and Brendan Thompson rallied for a 9-7 win at #1 doubles for...More >>

  • UMHB baseball falls to Concordia in ASC Tournament opener

    UMHB baseball falls to Concordia in ASC Tournament opener

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:07:50 GMT
    (Source: UMHB)(Source: UMHB)
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team fell behind early and Concordia Texas had an answer for each Cru rally attempt as the Tornados posted a 7-2 victory over UMHB in the first round of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament's Blue Bracket Friday in Tyler. UMHB drops to 22-17 with the loss. Concordia improves to 27-14 on the year with the win. The Tornados grabbed a 2-0 lead on Caleb Rodriguez's two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. Jake Va...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team fell behind early and Concordia Texas had an answer for each Cru rally attempt as the Tornados posted a 7-2 victory over UMHB in the first round of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament's Blue Bracket Friday in Tyler. UMHB drops to 22-17 with the loss. Concordia improves to 27-14 on the year with the win. The Tornados grabbed a 2-0 lead on Caleb Rodriguez's two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. Jake Va...More >>

  • Highlanders drop two games to Cisco

    Highalnders drop two games to Cisco

    Friday, May 5 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-05-05 19:35:22 GMT

    The top-ranked McLennan Highlanders dropped a pair of games by the score of 5-4 to the Cisco Wranglers this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Kyrell Miller took the loss for the Highlanders on the mound in game one, coming in to relieve starter Bailey Horn. McLennan got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Joe Breaux drew a lead-off walk and Josh Breaux doubled. Joe came in to score on a ground out by Brendan Venter. Josh then scored on a single ...

    More >>

    The top-ranked McLennan Highlanders dropped a pair of games by the score of 5-4 to the Cisco Wranglers this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Kyrell Miller took the loss for the Highlanders on the mound in game one, coming in to relieve starter Bailey Horn. McLennan got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Joe Breaux drew a lead-off walk and Josh Breaux doubled. Joe came in to score on a ground out by Brendan Venter. Josh then scored on a single ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly