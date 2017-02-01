Highlassies, Coastal Bend split doubleheader

The fifth-ranked McLennan Highlassies split today's doubleheader with the Coastal Bend Cougars in Beeville.



The Highlassies dropped game one 2-1 with Lizzie Donaldson taking the loss in the circle. Theresa Gonzales led McLennan at the plate with a solo home run.



McLennan bounced back to defeat Coastal Bend 11-7 in the nightcap with Vannessa Castro picking up the win. Serena Saldiver and Victoria Gonzales recorded a home run and three RBIs each. Theresa Gonzales hit two doubles and picked up two RBIs.



McLennan will compete in the Kilgore College Tournament Friday and Saturday. The Highlassies will face host Kilgore at 1 p.m. Friday and Eastern Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the McLennan will play Crowder at 9 a.m. and Paris at noon.